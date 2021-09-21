GeoCoin (GEO) Market Cap Hits $771,686.68

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $771,686.68 and $1,058.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00370550 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,475.19 or 1.00137156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00080254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00057514 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

