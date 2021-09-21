Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $242,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

