GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 6.5%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on GHRS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,661,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,144,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

