GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 94,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:GIW opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. GigInternational1 has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

