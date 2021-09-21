Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.40.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.07. The company had a trading volume of 97,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,340. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$25.43 and a 12-month high of C$50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.63.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

