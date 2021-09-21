Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) Short Interest Update

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPAC remained flat at $$9.70 on Monday. 24,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

