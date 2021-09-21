GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GMS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GMS opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.