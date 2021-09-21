goeasy Ltd. (GSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$209.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$183.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$157.02. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$58.16 and a 12 month high of C$216.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.3156302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSY has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.20.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.