goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

TSE:GSY opened at C$205.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$183.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$157.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. goeasy has a one year low of C$58.16 and a one year high of C$216.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.3156302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$193.20.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

