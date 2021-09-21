Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 108,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,979. Gores Holdings VII has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $33,838,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,435,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $9,900,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

