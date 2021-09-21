Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €25.80 ($30.35) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.73 ($29.09).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA GYC traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.10 ($26.00). 504,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.55. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.