Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GRT.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.78.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$92.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$71.66 and a 52 week high of C$94.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

