Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in August

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 499,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.3 days.

Shares of GCGMF stock remained flat at $$35.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. is a gaming, entertainment, and hospitality company, which engages in the operation of gaming facilities. It operates through the following segments: Ontario, B.C., Atlantic, and Corporate. The company was founded by Ross John McLeod in 1982 and is headquartered in North York, Canada.

