Greenleaf Trust Acquires 862 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 244,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,619,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

