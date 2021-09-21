Greenleaf Trust Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.