Greenleaf Trust Has $332,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CDW were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,419,587. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

