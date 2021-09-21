Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

