Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $866.16 million and a PE ratio of 1.63.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guild will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

