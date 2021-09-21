H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

