Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,201 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 91,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,243 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Xilinx by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,433 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $159.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

