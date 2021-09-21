Harfst & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $192.59 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.