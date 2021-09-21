Harfst & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ResMed by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.81. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

