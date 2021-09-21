Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,281,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

