Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $788,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.