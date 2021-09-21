Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 518 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

