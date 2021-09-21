Harmony (ONE) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $190.21 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.00326527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00131332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012273 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,180,026,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,561,261,553 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.