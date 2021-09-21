Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $960,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.86. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.66 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.30.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

