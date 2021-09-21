Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,046 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

