HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

