Head-To-Head Analysis: Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) & Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 40.54% 10.64% 1.32% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Klépierre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 8.47 $20.11 million N/A N/A Klépierre $966.53 million 6.61 -$897.51 million N/A N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klépierre.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Klépierre 6 4 1 0 1.55

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Klépierre.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Klépierre on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

