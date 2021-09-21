Head-To-Head Contrast: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) versus TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

This table compares BeyondSpring and TG Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $180,000.00 3,337.05 -$60.97 million ($2.03) -7.57 TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 28,953.78 -$279.38 million ($2.42) -12.69

BeyondSpring has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A -114.10% -80.98% TG Therapeutics -14,271.13% -90.75% -71.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BeyondSpring and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 5 0 3.00 TG Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

BeyondSpring presently has a consensus target price of $58.75, suggesting a potential upside of 282.49%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $69.25, suggesting a potential upside of 125.57%. Given BeyondSpring’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats TG Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.