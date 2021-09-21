Head to Head Review: Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.06%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A -81.26% -23.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telecom Italia and AST SpaceMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $18.29 billion 0.51 $8.25 billion N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats AST SpaceMobile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes financial companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

