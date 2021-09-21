Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading Down 1.5%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 12,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 26,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

CDDRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.