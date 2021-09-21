Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group accounts for 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

HCSG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 1,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,021. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.