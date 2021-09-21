Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 109.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 101,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 78.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1,576.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

