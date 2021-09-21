Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

