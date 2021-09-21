Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.508 per share by the bank on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLAN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

