Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $648.35 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $648.35 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00146004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.77 or 0.00485467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016975 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041494 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,683,114,688 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

