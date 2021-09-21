Hedget (HGET) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Hedget has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $266,888.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00009396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00125617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043982 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

