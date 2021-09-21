HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDELY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

