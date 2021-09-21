Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. 134,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02.

Get Heineken alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.