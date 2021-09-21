Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRI. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.17.

NYSE HRI opened at $124.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $135.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

