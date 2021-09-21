Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $158.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Herc traded as high as $131.41 and last traded at $131.34. 541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.77.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herc by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Herc by 112,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

