Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,593,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.79. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

