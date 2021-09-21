Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.26. 533,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,538,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

