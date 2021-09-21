Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,808,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639,729 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38.

