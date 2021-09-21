Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,206 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,512 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

