HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 51.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

