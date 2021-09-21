HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

RGA opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.43.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

