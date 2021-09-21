HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

